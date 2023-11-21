Gordon Ramsay jokes about being ‘oldest’ father at school after welcoming 6th child at 57

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana Ramsay recently welcomed their sixth child, son Jesse, into the world and the celebrity chef, who is also father to Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 22, and four-year-old Oscar, couldn’t be happier.

He told Entertainment Tonight of the new arrival, “Extraordinary. Really Extraordinary, just blessed.” But the ‘Next Level Chef’ star joked about being the oldest parent at school when the time comes for Jesse to start classes, so he’s planning to go in disguise.

He said: “I’m also sure I’ll be the oldest dad at the drop-off at school, so I’ll keep my cap and glasses on.”

Ramsay made the surprise announcement earlier this month that Tana, whom he married in 1996, had given birth to their son.

In a post on November 11, three days after he turned 57, the chef wrote on Instagram, “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done.”

The star chef shared the news alongside a series of images depicting himself, the newborn and his wife in the hospital and was soon inundated with congratulatory messages from fellow faces in the comments section of the post.

‘The Wolverine’ star Hugh Jackman wrote, “Congrats mate!” whilst Paris Fury, who is married to boxing champion Tyson Fury and has seven children with him, sent her best wishes.

She wrote, “Congratulations to you all. Was thinking it the other day it can’t be long. Best blessings.”