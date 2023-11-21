scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Guns N' Roses drummer Frank Ferrer files for divorce from wife

By Agency News Desk

Guns N’ Roses drummer Frank Ferrer filed for divorce from his wife, Magdalena Malicka, after 16 months of their marriage. According to court documents filed on November 20 to California’s Superior Court for Los Angeles County, the musician cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The documents show that the two wed on May 16, 2022, and have a date of separation of September 30, 2023. The documents were obtained by ‘People’. The two had no children together. While the former couple were relatively private about their romance, the performer’s first Instagram post was a tribute to Malicka in honour of their first wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary Kotek!! One year in and many many more coming! Kocham Cie!! @_magdalenaferrer_,” he wrote. The post contained multiple photos of Malicka wearing a cream-colored suit and Ferrer wearing a blue tux. The two shared a sweet kiss in one shot and proudly showed off their rings in another.

As per ‘People’, a month later, he shared a selfie of the two alongside the caption, “Couple of Ferrers @_magdalenaferrer_.” Ferrer also updated his followers with multiple photos from their summer vacation, which included a trip to Madrid, Spain, in June and travels to Rome, Italy, in July.

In August, he shared a black-and-white mirror selfie taken by Malicka with the caption, “NYC Fun”.

Although not seen in the snap, his last mention of Malicka was in a September 16 post where she was credited as having taken the photo.

Earlier this month, Ferrer and his fellow band members performed the last show of their multi-city tour that began in June. It marked the first time that the band was on the road in North America since 2021.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Suriya-starrer ‘Kanguva’ to release in 38 languages worldwide
Next article
Robbie Williams fan dies after getting head injuries from horror fall at gig
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US