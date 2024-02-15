HomeInternationalNews

Halle Berry shares playful video with boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry shared a playful Instagram video of her boyfriend Van Hunt, while he was on a business call

By Agency News Desk
Halle Berry | Van Hunt _ pic courtesy Instagram

Hollywood actress Halle Berry shared a playful Instagram video of her boyfriend Van Hunt, while he was on a business call. The video shows a split screen of Hunt on the phone and Berry making silly faces as she reacts to his conversation, telling the camera: “Money, honey,” reports People magazine.

After her singer/songwriter beau catches on to what the Oscar winner is doing, he looks at her and chuckles before continuing his call.

She wrote in the caption: “It’s Valentine’s Day and he’s WOOORRRKKIINNNGGG! But tonight he’ll be working on me. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.”

As per People, Berry gave a peak at their holiday-themed breakfast by sharing a photo of heart-shaped toast on her Instagram Story, writing, “Let’s hear it for the love egg this Valentine’s Day morning.”

The two confirmed their romance in September 2020. Berry announced that she had found her “match” while marking their first Valentine’s Day together in 2021.

“To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right … I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Berry wrote in an Instagram tribute with photos of the two wearing pyjamas.

She added: “No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal … your person … even if it takes you until you’re 54.”

