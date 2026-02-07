Halle Berry Finally Says “Yes”! Actress Confirms Engagement to Van Hunt After Months of Confusion

Halle Berry has officially cleared up the swirling rumors surrounding her relationship—and the answer is a resounding yes. The Academy Award-winning actress has confirmed that she is engaged to longtime partner, singer-songwriter Van Hunt, putting an end to months of speculation and mixed messaging.

The 59-year-old actress revealed the happy news during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 5. Addressing recent confusion head-on, Halle explained that reports suggesting she had turned down Van’s proposal were simply misunderstood.

“There’s some confusion that he asked to marry me, and I said no,” Berry told Fallon. When the host quickly followed up with, “But that’s not the case?”, she clarified, “No, that’s not the case. I did not say ‘no,’ we just don’t have a date. Of course, I said ‘yes, I would marry him.’”

Fallon congratulated the couple, telling Berry, “I’m so happy, you guys are a great couple.” The actress also proudly showed off her engagement ring, joking, “Thank you. He did put a little ring on it.” Fallon, never missing a beat, playfully teased the size of the diamond, prompting laughter from the audience.

The clarification comes months after Van Hunt told Today.com in June 2025 that he had already proposed—but that the answer was still “on hold.” At the time, he hinted that Berry’s hesitation stemmed from her past experiences with marriage, even jokingly asking the public for encouragement.

Berry has been married three times previously: to former MLB player David Justice from 1993 to 1997, singer-songwriter Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. Van Hunt was also previously married and divorced.

Despite her history, Berry has said this relationship feels different. In a past interview, she explained that marrying Hunt would be a choice, not an obligation. “Out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she shared. “We don’t feel like we have to—we just want that expression.”

The couple first met in 2020 and built their bond virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. They went Instagram official later that year and made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Oscars. Now, with an engagement confirmed, it looks like wedding bells may finally be on the horizon.