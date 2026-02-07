Zayn Malik – Die For Me Song Lyrics

Song Name – Die For Me
Singer – Zayn Malik
Good times and bad times
I gave you my everything
I tried and I tried
To love you through anything
Swore to each other
We’d never be enemies
Why the fuck would you say that to me
Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who
Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth
If you have a heart rip it up let it bleed
Cuz you said you would die for me
Say you would die for me
Say you would die for me
Don’t leave me now
When I need you the most
Gave you my heart
Don’t you dare let it go
say you would die for me
say you would die for me
Don’t leave me now
When I need you the most
Said you would die for me
said you never never let me go
2 am
You ain’t home
Call your friends
Said your gone
I’m not gonna wait up here
Go ahead and stay out ther
Oo
I’ll sleep just fine without you
Yeah yeah yea
Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who
Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth
I love you, I love you, you said it out
Those empty words you were spitting out
You told me you love me
where are you now
Say you would die for me
Say you would die for me
Don’t leave me now
When I need you the most
Gave you my heart
Don’t you dare let it go
Say you would die for me
Say you would die for me
Don’t leave me now
When I need you the most
Said you would die for me
Said you’d never never let me go
Die for me
Say you would die for me
Say you would die for me
Don’t leave me now
When I need you the most
Said you would die for me
Said you never never let me go