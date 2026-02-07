Song Name – Die For Me

Singer – Zayn Malik

Check out Zayn Malik – Die For Me Song Lyrics

Good times and bad times

I gave you my everything

I tried and I tried

To love you through anything

Swore to each other

We’d never be enemies

Why the fuck would you say that to me

Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who

Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth

If you have a heart rip it up let it bleed

Cuz you said you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Gave you my heart

Don’t you dare let it go

say you would die for me

say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Said you would die for me

said you never never let me go

2 am

You ain’t home

Call your friends

Said your gone

I’m not gonna wait up here

Go ahead and stay out ther

Oo

I’ll sleep just fine without you

Yeah yeah yea

Ain’t nothing worse than somebody who

Lies to your face and then swears it’s the truth

I love you, I love you, you said it out

Those empty words you were spitting out

You told me you love me

where are you now

Say you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Gave you my heart

Don’t you dare let it go

Say you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Said you would die for me

Said you’d never never let me go

Die for me

Say you would die for me

Say you would die for me

Don’t leave me now

When I need you the most

Said you would die for me

Said you never never let me go