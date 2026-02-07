Box-Office Report: Border 2 Refuses to Slow Down in Week 3 — Mardaani 3 Faces Reality

Box Office Update: Border 2 stays unshakeable, Mardaani 3 shows steady hold. The box office narrative continues to be dominated by big-ticket content as Border 2 maintains a rock-solid run even deep into its theatrical journey. Entering its third week, the film collected a healthy ₹2.85 crore on Friday, pushing its overall total to a massive ₹287.20 crore.

What’s particularly noteworthy from a trade perspective is the film’s sustained weekday momentum. Third-week Friday numbers at this level underline strong audience recall, robust repeat value, and continued footfalls in mass belts as well as multiplexes. With minimal drop-offs and no immediate competition denting its run, Border 2 is firmly positioned as one of the year’s most profitable ventures, with further incremental gains expected over the weekend.

On the other hand, Mardaani 3 is displaying steady legs in its second week. The film added ₹1.75 crore on Friday, taking its cumulative total to ₹25.50 crore. While the overall numbers are modest compared to the industry heavyweights, the controlled drop suggests a stable core audience and decent word-of-mouth, especially in urban centres.

From a trade standpoint, Mardaani 3 appears set for a respectable lifetime total given its scale and genre positioning, relying on steady weekday collections rather than spikes. Its performance reinforces the trend that content-driven mid-budget films can still sustain theatrical runs, even in a crowded release calendar.