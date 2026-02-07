Charli XCX Calls Kylie Jenner ‘Effortless’ After Filming Viral Cameo in The Moment

Charli XCX has shared new insights into her experience working with Kylie Jenner on The Moment, the pop star’s highly anticipated film inspired by the cultural buzz surrounding her hit album Brat. The film, which marks Charli’s first major leading role in a feature project, includes a brief but widely discussed cameo by Kylie—who plays a fictionalised version of herself.

Speaking during a special screening and Q&A session at Alamo Drafthouse in Brooklyn, Charli had nothing but praise for the beauty mogul and reality star. She revealed that Kylie’s scene was filmed separately from the rest of the movie and described the experience as smooth and surprisingly easy. “I really enjoyed shooting the Kylie scene, obviously,” Charli said, adding that Jenner’s performance felt completely natural. “It really was so easy and effortless, and she really played with it and did her thing.”

Charli also explained how Kylie’s appearance neatly bookended the film’s production schedule. The first scene shot featured Rachel Sennott, who—like Charli and Kylie—plays a fictionalised version of herself. “The first scene we shot for the film was with Rachel, and the last day was with Kylie. So we sort of bookended with two legends,” Charli shared. “Two people playing themselves.”

The Moment follows a rising pop star navigating the intense pressures of fame and the music industry while preparing for her first major tour. Charli plays a heightened version of herself, drawing heavily from real-life experiences. Reflecting on the role, she explained, “All of the scenarios that my character goes through could have happened if I made slightly different decisions in my own life and career.”

Directed by Aidan Zamiri and co-written with Bertie Brandes, the film features an eclectic ensemble cast including Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Jamie Demetriou, Arielle Dombasle, Rish Shah, Isaac Powell, Shygirl, and A.G. Cook, among others.

Produced under Charli’s Studio365 banner alongside 2 AM’s David Hinojosa, The Moment also counts Brandon Creed, Mikey Schwartz-Wright, and Zach Nutman as executive producers. The film previously had a limited theatrical run and is now set for wider release starting Friday, February 6.

With Kylie Jenner’s cameo already generating buzz and Charli stepping confidently into her film era, The Moment is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about pop culture crossovers of the year.