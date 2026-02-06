Kylie Jenner Stuns in Pomegranate Bra as She Turns a Beauty Campaign Into Viral Art

Kylie Jenner has once again proven that when it comes to blending beauty, fashion, and viral marketing, she knows exactly how to capture attention. The beauty mogul recently unveiled a striking new campaign look that instantly set social media buzzing—this time featuring a bra adorned with hyper-realistic pomegranate seeds.

Taking to Instagram, Kylie revealed the bold visual to promote the launch of her latest Kylie Skin Lip Butter shade in Pomegranate. In the campaign images, she wears a fruit-covered bra that seamlessly flows into a sheer beige mini dress, creating a surreal yet glamorous effect. Her hair is styled into a sleek twisted bun, while her signature smokey-glam makeup keeps the focus firmly on her lips and glowing skin.

In a behind-the-scenes clip shared on the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram page, Kylie is seen casually eating from a bowl of pomegranates while posing on set. “Eating my pomegranates, on our pomegranate Lip Butter shoot, dressed in pomegranates,” she says playfully. The brand caption added, “Our award-winning lip butter is now available in a NEW pomegranate scent and shade—swipe on for juicy hydration, sheer red color, and a glossy finish.”

Fans were quick to shower the look with praise. One follower crowned her “the pomegranate queen,” while another commented, “Obsessed is an understatement.” The dramatic styling and fruit-inspired theme only added to the excitement around the product launch.

Beyond beauty, Kylie is also stepping into a new chapter of her career—acting. The entrepreneur recently walked the red carpet for a screening of her debut film The Moment, wearing a striking runway look from Maison Margiela’s Spring 2026 collection. The ensemble featured a voluminous silk ball skirt paired with a ruffled halter top, leaving a daring strip of skin exposed in between.

The Moment premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22 and is set for a theatrical release by A24 on January 30. Directed and co-written by Aidan Zamiri, the film boasts an eclectic cast including Charli, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Rachel Sennott, Rish Shah, and Alexander Skarsgård.

While this marks Kylie’s first substantial acting role outside reality television, she’s no stranger to the screen. She previously appeared as herself in Ocean’s 8 and has long been a fixture on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

From beauty campaigns to film premieres, Kylie Jenner is clearly embracing a bold, multi-dimensional era—and she’s doing it in unforgettable style.