Salman Khan in Dhurandhar 2? Yami Gautam Teases Surprise Cameos, Internet Explodes

Excitement around Dhurandhar 2 continues to skyrocket as actress Yami Gautam recently dropped a major hint about the much-awaited sequel. The actress, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, revealed that the upcoming film will feature multiple cameo appearances, instantly raising expectations among fans. It was earlier reported that Yami herself will also be seen in the sequel, adding to the intrigue.

Speaking about the project, Yami hinted that audiences should brace themselves for several surprise entries that will significantly elevate the narrative. She shared that the cameos have been thoughtfully planned and are not just for spectacle but will play a meaningful role in enhancing the film’s overall impact. Among the names already being discussed, Vicky Kaushal is said to be making a cameo appearance.

However, the biggest buzz revolves around Salman Khan. Recently, a photograph of the Bollywood superstar surfaced online, leading many to believe that he has been shooting for Aditya Dhar’s directorial. While some netizens suspect the image could be morphed or AI-generated, others are convinced that Salman Khan is indeed part of Dhurandhar 2. Several media reports suggest that the actor may appear as a powerful character named ‘Bade Sahab’, a move reportedly planned to make the sequel grander than the original. Neither Salman Khan nor the film’s makers have officially confirmed these reports yet.

Adding fuel to the excitement, Ranveer Singh shared a brand-new poster of Dhurandhar 2 just hours ahead of the teaser release. The striking visual shows Ranveer in a fierce new avatar—standing centre-frame in a black trench coat, hair loose, against a blazing red backdrop. The poster hints at higher stakes, darker themes, and a far more ruthless chapter. Sharing the poster, Ranveer wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” while confirming that the teaser will drop at 12:12 pm on Tuesday, February 3.

Following the massive success of Dhurandhar, anticipation for the sequel is at an all-time high. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 19. Last month, the CBFC cleared the first promotional teaser with an A (Adults Only) certificate, with an approved runtime of 1 minute and 48 seconds, promising a gritty and intense preview.

Meanwhile, a viral Reddit post has further amplified the hype, with viewers claiming Ranveer Singh delivers a ferocious, career-defining performance. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 will face stiff box-office competition from Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups and Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit, both releasing on the same day.