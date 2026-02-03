Ranveer Singh Unleashes Fury as Hamza in Dhurandhar 2 Teaser

Dhurandhar, which hit theatres on December 5, has officially cemented its place in Indian cinema history. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, shattering records across domestic and international markets. Led by Ranveer Singh in a powerful and intense avatar, the film featured an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and several others.

At the Indian box office, Dhurandhar crossed the massive milestone of ₹1000 crore, while overseas collections surged past ₹1300 crore—and the numbers are still climbing. The film’s roaring success has only fueled excitement for the next chapter in the franchise.

Adding to the buzz, the much-awaited teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally dropped, and fans cannot keep calm. Social media is flooded with praise for Ranveer Singh’s fierce new look, with many calling it darker, bolder, and more intense than ever before. Sara Arjun, who played Ranveer’s love interest in Dhurandhar also joined the celebration by dropping three blazing heart emojis on Ranveer’s look poster, sending fans into a frenzy.

Currently, Dhurandhar is streaming on Netflix, allowing global audiences to revisit the blockbuster. However, the makers have confirmed that Dhurandhar Part 2 will not follow the same digital route. Unlike the first part, the sequel will skip Netflix entirely.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar Part 2 is set to stream exclusively on JioHotstar, but only after completing its theatrical run. This strategic shift hints at the franchise’s growing scale and its ambition to dominate both theatres and streaming platforms.

Another major highlight is the film’s pan-Indian approach. Unlike the first installment, Dhurandhar Part 2 will release in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—making it one of the most expansive Indian releases in recent times.

With sky-high expectations, a loyal fanbase, and Ranveer Singh back in action mode, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is shaping up to be bigger, louder, and deadlier than ever before.