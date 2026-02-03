Ranveer Singh Goes Full Beast Mode: Dhurandhar 2 Poster Drops, Teaser Hype Explodes!

Ranveer Singh has officially ignited excitement among fans by unveiling the first poster and title of his much-awaited film, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, just hours before the teaser release. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday morning, the actor revealed a striking visual that instantly set social media abuzz and hinted at a darker, more explosive sequel.

The poster showcases Ranveer in a dramatically transformed avatar, far removed from his look in the first film. Standing centre-frame in a black trench coat, with unkempt hair flowing freely against a blazing red background, the actor exudes menace and raw intensity. The visual strongly suggests higher stakes, fiercer action, and a far more ruthless journey for his character this time around.

Captioning the post, Ranveer wrote, “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai,” perfectly capturing the ferocious mood of the sequel. He also confirmed that the teaser for Dhurandhar 2 would be released at 12:12 pm on Tuesday, February 3, adding to the mounting anticipation.

Following the massive success of Dhurandhar, expectations from the sequel have skyrocketed. Adding to the buzz, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently cleared the first promotional glimpse of the film, granting it an A (Adults Only) certificate. The teaser, clocking in at 1 minute and 48 seconds, promises a sharp and intense preview that stays true to the franchise’s gritty action-thriller tone.

Fueling the hype further, a Reddit post discussing early reactions to the teaser went viral. According to the post, viewers who have seen the teaser describe Ranveer as being in “absolute beast mode”—ferocious, raw, and brutally intense. The post also hints at a powerful backstory portraying him as the “son of the country,” with praise for his peak-level acting and meticulous character detailing. It further reveals that while Akshaye Khanna’s character Rehman meets his end, Arjun’s character emerges as the next major antagonist, setting the stage for an even bigger showdown.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 is slated to hit theatres on March 19. However, the film faces stiff box-office competition, clashing with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups and Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit. With hype at a fever pitch, all eyes are now on Ranveer Singh as he prepares to unleash chaos on the big screen once again