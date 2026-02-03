The 50 Premiere Shocks Fans as First Contestant Gets Exit Order Before the Game Begins

The brand-new reality show The 50 officially kicked off on February 1, and it’s already shaping up to be a high-voltage mix of drama, strategy and survival. Leading up to the premiere, the makers dropped intriguing teasers that promised intense challenges, unexpected twists and ruthless eliminations — and the first episode delivered exactly that.

The promos showed contestants struggling through physically and mentally demanding tasks, with one shocking moment standing out: a contestant receiving an “exit order” from the mysterious Lion even before the game truly began. That early twist set the tone for a season where nothing is guaranteed.

The 50 brings together 50 well-known personalities from television, films, reality shows and social media, all locked inside a palace for 26 days. The competition is inspired by the Spanish reality show of the same name and follows a task-based format where survival depends on performance, alliances and the Lion’s unpredictable decisions.

The show streams on JioHotstar every Monday to Sunday at 9 PM and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. The season features 50 episodes, with one or more contestants facing eviction in each episode, ensuring constant tension and fast-paced storytelling.

Adding an interactive twist, viewers at home can also participate. Fans who correctly predict the winner of the season stand a chance to win prize money, making the viewing experience even more engaging.

Format and Prize Money

At the heart of The 50 lies a prize pot of ₹50 lakh. Contestants must complete tasks at every stage to protect and preserve the total amount. Any failure could reduce the prize money, raising the stakes with every challenge. The Lion, a central authority figure in the show, has the final say on rules, eliminations and twists, making strategy just as important as strength.

The diverse cast includes popular names such as Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Prince Narula, Divya Agarwal, Sapna Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Dino James, Manisha Rani, Mr Faisu, Krishna Shroff, Ridhi Dogra, Shiv Thakare, and many others from across entertainment platforms.

The premiere episode ended on a dramatic note as Vanshaj Singh became the first contestant to receive an exit order, proving that the Lion means business. With tougher tasks and shocking eliminations ahead, The 50 promises a gripping ride until the very end.