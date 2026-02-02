Billie Eilish Turns Grammy Win Into Powerful Protest Speech: “No One Is Illegal”

Billie Eilish turned one of the biggest moments of her career into a powerful political statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The US singer won Song of the Year for Wildflower during the ceremony held on February 1 in Los Angeles, and used her acceptance speech to speak out in support of immigrant rights.

Taking the stage, Eilish appeared emotional as she addressed the crowd. “It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now,” she told the audience. While expressing gratitude for the honour, the 24-year-old made it clear that the moment extended beyond music. “As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” she said, drawing loud applause from inside the arena.

Eilish’s comments came amid heightened national tensions around immigration in the United States. President Donald Trump’s stricter immigration policies, along with reports of violence linked to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, have triggered protests and demonstrations across the country. Using music’s biggest night, Eilish encouraged collective action and solidarity.

“I feel really hopeful in this room,” she continued. “We just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter.” During the live broadcast, parts of her speech were briefly bleeped when she added, “And f— ICE, that’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry.” Her words were met with a standing ovation and cheers from fellow artists and attendees.

Billie Eilish is a multi millionaire and has private security. How many illegals is she offering to shelter in her home? pic.twitter.com/QVH0xrQlhi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 2, 2026

Eilish was not alone in making a statement at the Grammys. Singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were seen wearing “ICE OUT” pins on the red carpet, signalling their opposition to ongoing immigration enforcement actions. Their gesture quickly gained attention online.

During the Grammys pre-show, singer Kehlani echoed similar sentiments while accepting the award for Best R&B Performance for Folded. She wore an “ICE Out” pin and declared “F–k ICE” in her speech. Other artists, including Jimmy Jam and Brandi Carlile, also showed visible support for immigrant rights.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny used his Best Música Urbana Album win for Debí Tirar Más Fotos to deliver a message of compassion. “ICE out,” he said. “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens — we are humans and we are Americans.”

Together, the artists transformed the 2026 Grammys into a platform for activism, blending music, protest and solidarity on one of entertainment’s most-watched stages.