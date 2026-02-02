K-Pop Makes Grammy History: Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Wins Big at Music’s Biggest Night

Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters has not only shattered global viewing records but has now etched its name into music history. The film achieved a groundbreaking milestone at the 2026 Grammy Awards, becoming the first-ever K-pop project to win a Grammy. Its standout track, Golden, took home the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, marking a defining moment for the genre on one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Performed by Ejae — who also voices a member of the fictional girl group Huntr/x in the film — Golden resonated deeply with audiences thanks to its empowering themes of strength, resilience, and self-confidence. The song’s universal message helped it connect with listeners far beyond the K-pop fanbase, turning it into a global anthem.

In addition to Ejae, Golden was co-written by Park Hong Jun, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Mark Sonnenblick. The track enjoyed an exceptional awards season, earning four Grammy nominations, including nods for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. A remix by David Guetta further expanded the song’s reach and popularity across international charts.

In the Best Song Written for Visual Media category, Golden faced tough competition from several high-profile contenders, including As Alive As You Need Me To Be from TRON: Ares, I Lied to You and Pale, Pale Moon from Sinners, Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late, and Sinners from the same film. Despite the crowded field, the K-pop track emerged victorious, solidifying its place in Grammy history.

The celebrations may not be over yet. Golden is still in contention for Song of the Year — a win that would represent an even larger breakthrough, as no K-pop song has ever claimed a top general-category Grammy. This milestone comes amid a broader rise in K-pop recognition at the awards. BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently became the first South Korean solo artist to earn general-category nominations for her song APT, which received nods for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Elsewhere, HYBE-associated girl group KATSEYE also made waves with a Best New Artist nomination, reflecting the genre’s expanding global influence. Historically, K-pop’s presence at the Grammys has been limited — BTS earned five nominations in 2021 but did not secure a win.

Adding to its accolades, Golden also received a nomination for Best Original Song at the 2026 Academy Awards and earlier won the same category at the Golden Globe Awards in January, further cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon.