Addison Rae Channels Marilyn Monroe in a Daring White Alaïa Gown at Grammys 2026

Fashion proved to be nearly as headline-worthy as the music itself at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, with stars delivering bold, conversation-starting red carpet looks. Among the most talked-about appearances of the night was pop sensation and Best New Artist nominee Addison Rae, who commanded attention in a bespoke white Alaïa gown that reimagined classic Hollywood glamour through a modern, daring lens.

Rae’s custom creation featured a striking high-low, sculptural skirt that appeared longer in the front and shorter at the back — a design detail some fashion watchers jokingly described as being worn “backwards.” The dramatic asymmetry gave the gown a contemporary edge, while its plunging neckline dipped boldly toward her belly button, ensuring the look was unforgettable from every angle.

Adding a playful twist, Rae briefly flashed white underwear as she leaned forward to blow kisses to photographers, a moment that instantly lit up social media. The cheeky reveal drew comparisons to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic fashion moments, with InStyle noting the deliberate balance between elegance and provocation. Critics and fans alike were divided — but united in agreement that the look was impossible to ignore.

The singer styled the ensemble with understated accessories, opting for delicate diamond drop earrings and sleek white stilettos. Her beauty look remained soft and polished, featuring rosy blush, tan eyeshadow, and a pink lip that complemented the crisp white gown. Rae’s blonde hair was styled in a sharp side part, enhancing the overall sophistication of the look.

Adding to the transformation, Rae’s bright, cool-toned “Diet Blonde” hair colour — debuted in late 2024 and inspired by her song Diet Pepsi — gave her appearance a fresh, modern finish. Created by celebrity colourist Matt Rez, the shade marked a shift from her earlier softer tones to a more striking, contemporary aesthetic.

Known for her fearless approach to fashion, Rae has long embraced experimentation. “I love trying new things and taking risks,” she once told Vogue, a philosophy reflected in her Grammys look as well as her past nods to vintage icons like Jane Birkin and Brigitte Bardot.

The 2026 Grammys red carpet struck a dynamic balance between sophistication and spectacle. Olivia Dean embodied classic elegance in an embroidered Chanel ball gown, while Bad Bunny turned heads in a corseted custom Schiaparelli suit. Sombr dazzled in silver Valentino sequins, and Lady Gaga delivered drama in a feathered Matieres Fecales creation — but it was Addison Rae’s daring Alaïa moment that ensured she remained at the centre of fashion conversations long after the night ended.