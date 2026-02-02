Yungblud Holds Sharon Osbourne’s Heels at Grammys 2026 in a Moment Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

The 2026 Grammy Awards proved to be an emotional and deeply personal evening for the Osbourne family, marked by intimate moments and heartfelt tributes to the late Ozzy Osbourne. Amid the grandeur of music’s biggest night, Sharon Osbourne made a simple yet striking red carpet choice that resonated with fans and viewers alike.

Sharon, 73, arrived at the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena wearing a sleek, floor-length black gown that elegantly framed her silhouette. The understated ensemble reflected both grace and quiet strength. However, it wasn’t the dress that became the most talked-about moment — it was Sharon’s decision to step out of her towering heels on the red carpet.

In a video that quickly began circulating online, Sharon was seen kicking off her stilettos and carrying them in her hands as she walked barefoot. When someone nearby offered to hold the shoes for her, she gently declined. Instead, the moment took an unexpected turn when British rocker Yungblud ended up holding one of the heels, playfully lifting it to his ear like a phone and smiling broadly for the cameras. The candid interaction added warmth and levity to an otherwise emotional evening.

Sharon Osbourne and Yungblud at the 2026 Grammys.



Ozzy would be (and is) proud to see that rock is still in good hands. pic.twitter.com/9U0zYq486u — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) February 1, 2026

The Grammys held profound significance for the Osbourne family, as Ozzy Osbourne was honoured during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment. A powerful tribute performance was led by Post Malone, who performed Black Sabbath’s War Pigs alongside Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Watt. As the iconic song echoed through the arena, Sharon sat in the audience with her children Kelly and Jack Osbourne, visibly emotional as they remembered the rock legend’s legacy.

The night also belonged to Yungblud, who won Best Rock Performance for his cover of Black Sabbath’s Changes, alongside Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, and Adam Wakeman. In his acceptance speech, Yungblud dedicated the award to Ozzy Osbourne, calling him his hero and a guiding force in his musical journey. He also revealed that he had lit a candle with Sharon the night before the ceremony in Ozzy’s honour.

“We want to thank Sharon, Jack, Kelly, and Amy for this opportunity,” Yungblud said. “We’re six generations of rock musicians who came together in the name of our genre, in the name of Sabbath, in the name of Ozzy Osbourne. God bless rock music, and God bless Ozzy Osbourne.”

In a night filled with music and memories, Sharon Osbourne’s quiet red carpet moment stood as a powerful reminder that sometimes, the simplest gestures speak the loudest.