Jio Studios Acquires Majority Stake in Oscar-Winning Sikhya Entertainment

In a major development for India’s film and entertainment industry, Jio Studios has joined hands with Sikhya Entertainment to co-create films and series for audiences in India and across the globe. Backed by the Reliance Group, Jio Studios continues to strengthen its footprint in the content space with this strategic partnership.

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has acquired a 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment. The move significantly bolsters Jio Studios’ position in the rapidly evolving media and entertainment ecosystem, while bringing together two powerhouses with complementary strengths—scale and distribution on one side, and globally celebrated storytelling on the other.

Over the years, Jio Studios has emerged as a dominant force in Indian entertainment, backing films and series that combine strong creative vision with commercial success. The studio has delivered landmark titles such as Dhurandhar, Laapataa Ladies, and the Stree franchise, consistently connecting with audiences at scale and shaping the country’s content economy.

Founded by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment has carved a rare global identity for Indian storytelling. It is the only Indian production house to have won both an Academy Award and multiple National Film Awards. Its Oscar wins include Period. End of Sentence. and The Elephant Whisperers, while its National Award–winning films span languages and genres, including Masaan, Soorarai Pottru, and Kathal. Sikhya’s diverse filmography—featuring titles like The Lunchbox, Pagglait, Kill, and Masaan—has consistently showcased culturally rooted narratives with international resonance.

Speaking about the partnership, Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios, highlighted Sikhya’s ability to tell deeply Indian stories that resonate worldwide. She expressed confidence that combining Sikhya’s storytelling legacy with Jio Studios’ scale, distribution network, and global ambition would create powerful opportunities for Indian content on the world stage.

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain echoed the sentiment, calling the partnership a natural progression of Sikhya’s journey. They emphasized their commitment to championing new talent and bold storytelling, adding that Jio Studios’ support would help amplify voices from across India and take their stories to global audiences.

As Indian cinema continues to gain global prominence, this alliance marks a defining moment—one that signals India’s growing role not just as a content creator, but as a cultural force shaping conversations worldwide.