Did Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Kill Rehman Dakait’s Son? Dhurandhar Theory Explodes on Netflix

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has found a powerful second life on Netflix, and with it, a wave of fan theories that refuse to fade. Despite its three-hour runtime, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller is being watched, paused and rewatched with microscopic attention. At the centre of the latest online storm is a chilling question: did Hamza Ali Mazari actually kill Rehman Dakait’s son himself?

The debate revolves around a pivotal sequence set during a wedding celebration in Lyari, Pakistan. Marking Hamza’s first major action mission after more than a year undercover, the scene erupts into chaos when gunfire interrupts the festivities. As Usha Uthup’s upbeat Rambha Ho plays in ironic contrast, the celebration collapses into bloodshed.

Hamza’s task is clear — protect Rehman Dakait’s elder son from an assassination attempt. However, the scene ends without clearly revealing who fired the fatal shot. Viewers are left with Hamza standing amid the aftermath, visibly shaken, as the mission unravels in spectacular failure.

For months, audiences assumed Hamza simply failed. That assumption has now been challenged. An X (formerly Twitter) user recently reignited the discussion by claiming Hamza himself pulled the trigger, arguing that subtle visual cues and Hamza’s behaviour point to a deliberate act. The post quickly went viral, sending fans back to the scene to look for clues.

Crazy how people are now realising that Hamza killed Rehman Dakait’s elder son after rewatching Dhurandhar.

I caught it the very first time in theatres. — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) January 31, 2026

Supporters of the theory argue that Hamza’s subdued reactions after the shooting — and later following Rehman’s death — suggest a far darker and more morally complex arc. To them, the ambiguity feels intentional, hinting at a spy willing to cross ethical lines for the mission.

Sceptics, however, aren’t buying it. Many point out that Hamza’s explicit objective was to save the boy, not eliminate him. Others argue that mainstream spy cinema would never depict an Indian agent killing a teenager who wasn’t actively involved in combat. One Reddit user joked, “Not even Aditya Dhar knew it.”

Still, some viewers admit the thought crossed their minds during the Netflix rewatch, even if the film stops short of confirmation.

That Dhurandhar continues to provoke such debates months after release speaks to its layered storytelling. Released theatrically on December 5, the film grossed over ₹1328 crore worldwide. With Dhurandhar 2 set for a March 19 release, fans are only digging deeper — convinced that nothing in this universe is accidental.