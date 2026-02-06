Margot Robbie Wears Emily Bronte’s Legacy: The Hidden Meaning Behind Her Wuthering Heights Looks

Margot Robbie has once again proven that fashion can be far more than just red-carpet glamour—it can be a powerful storytelling tool. While her 2023 Barbie press tour was defined by playful pop aesthetics, Robbie has embraced a richer, more symbolic fashion language while promoting Wuthering Heights, drawing directly from the literary and historical roots of Emily Brontë’s iconic novel.

For this press run, Robbie has collaborated closely with longtime stylist Andrew Mukamal, crafting looks that echo the dark romance, emotional intensity, and atmospheric weight of Brontë’s world. Each appearance has been carefully curated to feel like an extension of the film itself rather than a standard promotional wardrobe.

At the London premiere, Robbie delivered her most striking literary reference yet. She wore a replica of a bracelet originally made from Emily Brontë’s hair—an example of Victorian mourning jewelry. The original piece belonged to Brontë’s sister Charlotte and incorporated hair from both Emily and Anne Brontë. For Robbie’s appearance, a studio based in Haworth recreated the 175-year-old design, creating a tangible link between the actor, the author, and the era that inspired the film.

The historical symbolism continued in Robbie’s outfit. She wore a custom nude corseted gown by designer Dilara Findikoglu, adorned with intricate braided detailing inspired by Victorian hair-braiding techniques commonly used in sentimental jewelry. The braids were hand-dyed to mirror the tones of the Brontë bracelet, reinforcing the deliberate connection between costume, history, and narrative.

Green has emerged as a recurring motif throughout Robbie’s press appearances. Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, set for release on February 14, was filmed in the wooded landscapes of England—the same environments that influenced Brontë’s writing. Just days before the premiere, Robbie appeared at a London photo call wearing a green-toned John Galliano trench coat, subtly referencing the film’s natural setting.

Speaking to Elle in January, Robbie explained Mukamal’s research-driven approach. “He’s a history major, he really enjoys delving deep,” she said, noting that he even visited the film set and collaborated with costume designer Jacqueline Durran—an uncommon but telling level of involvement.

The historical theme extended to the Los Angeles premiere, where Robbie wore a custom Schiaparelli ball gown paired with the famed Taj Mahal necklace. The piece, originally gifted by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan to his wife Nur Jahan, later passed through Cartier before being given to Elizabeth Taylor by Richard Burton—adding another layer of cultural and historical storytelling to Robbie’s press tour.

With Wuthering Heights, Margot Robbie isn’t just promoting a film—she’s inhabiting its legacy.