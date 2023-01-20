scorecardresearch
Halyna Hutchins' family reacts to manslaughter charges imposed on Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin was charged with manslaughter in the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting case

By News Bureau

After Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was charged with manslaughter in the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins fatal shooting case, the cinematographer’s family has seemingly welcomed news saying “no one is above the law”.

Baldwin, 64, could face up to 18 months behind bars following the 2021 fatal shooting of Halyna on the movie set of ‘Rust’, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Filmmaker and mother-of-one, Hutchins was killed on the set in October 2021 when Baldwin discharged a prop gun, which also injured the film’s director Joel Souza.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Halyna, 42, was airlifted to hospital from the New Mexico set but died of her injuries. Both Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the death of Hutchins on the film’s Santa Fe County set – a charge that carries a maximum of 18 months in prison.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew,” attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Speaking on behalf of the Hutchins family, Halyna’s husband Matt’s attorney Brian Panish said, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges of involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life”.

“Our independent investigation also supports charges that are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law,” he added.

