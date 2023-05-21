scorecardresearch
Harrison Ford makes a classic reply to 'still very hot' comment at Cannes

Hollywood star Harrison Ford proved why he is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood following his brilliant response to comments that he is “still very hot” at the age of 80.

The actor was clearly taken aback when a member of the media complimented his looks and physique during his latest film ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’, where he returns as the main character for the fifth time, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The stars of the fifth installment of the movie franchise were all in attendance at the Cannes Film Festival, where Harrison was given a five-minute standing ovation following the world premiere.

As per Mirror.co.uk, he also received the Palme d’Or – the highest ranked award of the ceremony – as he made a rare red carpet appearance with his wife Calista Flockhart on the French Riviera.

Co-stars Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge were sitting alongside Harrison during a press conference when the journalist fired her shot at the veteran actor.

She said: “Look, I still think you are very hot,” before the room of the reporters and the stars themselves burst into laughter, with Harrison blinking twice as he digested the compliment. “And, we were stunned to see you take your shirt off in the second scene, I mean you have still got it. How do you keep fit? And can you ride a horse?”

Harrison responded in his true comedic style: “Let me tell ya, yeah I can ride a horse. If they let me! Look, I have been… erm… I’ve been blessed with this body,” to which a chorus of laughter echoed around the room once again.

Mads clearly enjoyed the comment as he banged his finger on the table while laughing, before his co-star added: “Thanks for noticing.”

