scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Harry Potter movies', 'The Lord Of The Rings' triology to re-release on big screen in India

Iconic film franchises 'Harry Potter' and 'The Lord Of The Rings' are returning to Indian cinemas getting a re-release on the big screen

By Agency News Desk
'Harry Potter movies', 'The Lord Of The Rings' triology to re-release on big screen in India
'Harry Potter movies', 'The Lord Of The Rings' triology to re-release on big screen in India

Iconic film franchises ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ are returning to Indian cinemas getting a re-release on the big screen to create the magic again.

As part of the 100 years celebration of the iconic studio Warner Bros., audiences in India will get to watch two of the biggest movie franchises on the big screen.

PVR-Inox, Miraj cinemas are releasing the Harry Potter films at their cinemas till May 11. ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Trilogy will play in cinemas from May 13 to May 15.

Speaking on the initiative, Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director India Theatrical at Warner Bros. Discovery said: “As part of our Centennial Celebrations, we plan to re-release some of our most cherished films and franchises in cinemas starting with the Harry Potter Series and the ‘Lord of the Rings Trilogy with many more to come to serve our loyal fans.”

The ‘Harry Potter’ is a film series based on the eponymous novels by J. K. Rowling. It consists of eight fantasy films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and culminating with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

As per Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR INOX Ltd: “These iconic films have captured the hearts and imagination of fans around the world, and we are excited to offer them a chance to relive the magic at our cinemas across the country.”

“We look forward to welcoming movie-goers of all ages to join us in this celebration of cinema and storytelling. I also congratulate Warner Bros for completing a stupendous 100 years of entertaining the world.”

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ is a series of three epic fantasy adventure films directed by Peter Jackson, based on the novel The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien. The films are subtitled ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, ‘The Two Towers’ and ‘The Return of the King’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam all set for great show at Thailand Para Badminton International 2023
Next article
Microsoft adds animated backgrounds in Teams meeting
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Labuschagne finds form ahead of WTC final against India, hits century for Glamorgan

News

Talent gets a professional touch (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Kangana declines suggestion to buy Twitter followers

Sports

IOC president Bach prioritises virtual sports for Olympics in e-sports engagement

News

'Found my seat', says Katy Perry after video of her from King Charles III's coronation goes viral

News

Richard Dreyfuss slams new diversity requirements for Oscar contention

News

Jeremy Renner shares workout video as recovery continues

Technology

Fake verified Facebook pages luring users into clicking malicious links

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS Patna alumnus's Sunday health camps provide free care to 10K villagers

News

'Stranger Things' ultimate season faces delays due to writers' strike

Sports

Big win for Man City as Liverpool strengthen European claim

Technology

Indian consumers perplexed about finding best 5G smartphone: Report

Sports

IPL 2023: Thought 185 was pretty good but dew took spinners out of game, says Du Plessis

Sports

Sabalenka topples Swiatek to clinch Madrid Open title

Sports

Japan's Urawa Reds dethrone Al Hilal to win third AFC Champions League title

Sports

Rodrygo the hero as Real Madrid beat Osasuna in Copa del Rey final

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU's new technology for heart patients

Sports

IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq posts photo with Gambhir, takes a dig at Virat Kohli

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US