Harry Styles, James Corden break major traffic rule on bike ride in London

Harry Styles and James Corden have been accused of breaking a major traffic rule during a recent bike ride through London.

By Agency News Desk
Singer-actor Harry Styles and talk show host James Corden have been accused of breaking a major traffic rule during a recent bike ride through London. The former One Direction star Harry, 29, enjoyed some down-time back home after touring for two years with Love On Tour, reports Mirror.co.uk. Meanwhile, James, 45, recently moved back to the UK after spending more than eight years living in LA while presenting his hit TV programme, ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

The pair have been friends since Harry’s early One Direction days, and in recent weeks, the pair have been spotted out and about in London while they are both taking a break from work.

Most recently, friends Harry and James were spotted cycling Lime bikes through Primrose Hill, North London.

As per Mirror.co.uk, it appears that the famous duo mixed up their basic traffic knowledge as they have been accused of running a red light before putting their arms out to signal a right turn. Harry was then seen turning right while James was left waiting in traffic. The pair were then spotted leaving their bikes in Primrose Hill before heading off on a walk together.

The UK Highway code states: “At traffic light junctions and at cycle-only crossings with traffic lights, you MUST NOT cross the stop line when the traffic lights are red.”

It’s not the first time Harry and James have been spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of London in recent weeks. Just last week, the ‘As It Was’ hitmaker Harry was pictured cooling off the heatwave in the famous North London Hampstead Heath ponds.

The singer-turned-actor showcased his incredible gym-honed figure in a pair of dark green swimming trunks and endless tattoos as fellow sun-soakers were left in disbelief that one of the most famous men in the world was lapping up the good weather at the pond.

