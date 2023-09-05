scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Helen Mirren 'doesn't care what people think' about her childless life

Helen Mirren has come to terms that it was not her destiny to have babies and she has "never had a moment of regret" about not having kids of her own.

By Agency News Desk
Helen Mirren 'doesn't care what people think' about her childless life
Helen Mirren 'doesn't care what people think' about her childless life pic courtesy news agency

Veteran Hollywood star Helen Mirren has come to terms that it was not her destiny to have babies and she has “never had a moment of regret” about not having kids of her own. “I kept thinking it would be, waiting for it to happen but it never did, and I didn’t care what people thought. I have never had a moment of regret about not having children,” she said to America’s Closer magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Since 1997, Helen has been happily married to director Taylor Hackford, who had two children from previous marriages. The pair met when Hackford, 78, directed Mirren in 1985 musical drama ‘White Nights’, but it was not love at first sight for the British actress.

The ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ star said: “I didn’t like him at all when I met him. He was 20 minutes late and I had a meeting and I turned up on time. I don’t like being late. He’s still not on time and it drives me crazy.”

Meanwhile, Helen is embracing and wouldn’t go back to being younger for anything.

“If someone said to me, ‘I’m going to wave the magic wand and you’ll be 25 again,’ I would say no I don’t want that. The reality is as you age your body changes but you learn so much with time,” she said.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vicky Kaushal: Hoped I could do a film that families would come out and see
Next article
World Cup 2023: I hope it’s not only about India and Pakistan, says Gautam Gambhir
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US