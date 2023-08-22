scorecardresearch
'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views

Kevin Sorbo has reportedly said that he lost his Hollywood career over his conservative and Christian views. 

Actor Kevin Sorbo has reportedly said that he lost his Hollywood career over his conservative and Christian views. The 64-year-old actor is famous for starring in the TV series ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’ in the 1990s but felt that it was “sad” that work dried up in the mainstream entertainment sector over his opinions even though the industry claims to be inclusive, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It was sad to me, you know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can’t get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative,” he told FoxNews Digital.

“And I almost had to laugh at that because it’s an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it’s a one-way street. It screams for freedom of speech. But Hollywood’s a one-way street as well. And that’s just too bad, you know. But I love the industry. I love the movies and TV.”

The ‘Andromeda’ star added that it was “really weird” to have most social networking platforms ban him as he inisisted that he just has a “different opinion” but claimed that others cannot handle his version of the truth.

“It was really weird. Even LinkedIn took me down! They don’t like the truth. I say on (X, formerly Twitter), I said, ‘I need more conspiracy theories because all of mine came true.’ But did Facebook apologise for taking me down even though I was right? No, because they don’t like the truth. The truth is too difficult for some people to take,” he said.

