Here's why Margot Robbie wanted Gal Gadot in 'Barbie' title role

Gal Gadot was considered for the plum role of 'Barbie' in Greta Gerwig's film. 

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood star Gal Gadot was considered for the plum role of ‘Barbie’ in Greta Gerwig’s film. In a new interview with Flaunt, Gadot praised Margot Robbie, who played the title role but was also a producer on the film, reports Deadline.

“I adore Margot,” Gal told the outlet.

“Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched (by her comments).”

“She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I’m super excited for them, and I’m so excited for Barbie.”

Robbie told Vogue back in May that she didn’t initially expect to star in the project. But director Greta Gerwig insisted.

“She was like, ‘No, I really wanna write this for you. And she wrote me an amazing part, so I’m very grateful,” Robbie related.

Why dark-haired Gadot for the quintessential California blonde?

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie said. “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

