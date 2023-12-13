Hugh Grant jokingly blames kids for making his life joyless

Actor Hugh Grant claims he’s “too old” for his five children and also joked that his life was now joyless as he was bogged down in family duties.

“I have no fun at all. I’m swamped in children,” he told People about his children’s demands on his time.

Hugh has daughter Tabitha, 12, and son Felix, nine, with his ex Tinglan Hong, and has more kids with his 40-year-old wife Anna Eberstein, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The couple’s eldest child is an 11-year-old named John, but they have kept the names of his younger two siblings under wraps since they arrived in 2015 and 2018.

Hugh and Anna keep their kids out of the public eye — just like Tinglan, who dated the actor from 2011 to 2013.

Before settling down, Hugh was in a 13-year relationship with model Elizabeth Hurley and the exes have remained amicable since their 2000 split.

The actress, 58, poked fun at his age while describing his “enchanting” and “sweet” parenting tactics.

She said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in March 2018,

“He was over 50 when he spawned them all. Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

Hugh told the Los Angeles Times in November 2020 he finds himself surviving from “hour to hour” as a busy dad.

He also branded himself “an old man with very young children” and a “very exhausted wife.”

He said the responsibility of a large family had transformed his life, quipping it had turned him from a “half-atrophied, middle-aged golfer” to a “man with a life full of love.”