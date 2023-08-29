scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Hugh Jackman puts out public plea to help him connect with visually impaired student

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has put out a public plea, a video asking fans to help connect him with the young boy in the clip.

By Agency News Desk
Hugh Jackman puts out public plea to help him connect with visually impaired student
Hugh Jackman _ pic courtesy twitter

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has put out a public plea. The Wolverine actor recently reposted a video asking fans to help connect him with the young boy in the clip. The video, which was originally posted on Our Blind Side’s Instagram page, showcases a young boy named Ashton who is blind and starting middle school, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Hi everyone here at @goodnews_movement,” Jackman, 54, wrote over his repost of the video on his Instagram Story. “If you know how I can be in touch with Ashton please dm me. I’d like to wish him an amazing new school year.”

He concluded, “Thanks for the help! HJ.”

As per ‘People’, showcasing the student walking through school hallways with a white cane, the video also includes Ashton’s mother encouraging parents to teach their children about blind students, and asks children to include others who have disabilities.

“Inclusion starts at home and parents should talk to their kids about these things before sending them to school every year. It will make a difference for my son if you have these kind of talks with your kids,” the caption on the original post read, in part.

“Teach them to not only be kind but to look past differences this year and make a new friend like my son,” Ashton’s mother also wrote over the video.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many highlighting the importance of teaching children to be kind and include others who may not look or act like them.

Hugh Jackman’s Instagram Story plea comes after his showcase of “cheat meals.” The star has recently been using his Instagram to reveal his meals at different restaurants.

Pic. SourceRealHughJackman
4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asia Cup 2023: Action starts with Pakistan taking on debutants Nepal (Preview)
Next article
Robert Downey Jr. celebrates 18 years of marital bliss with wife Susan Downey
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US