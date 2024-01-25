Hugh Jackman says, 'time to shave' as ‘Deadpool 3’ wraps up

‘Deadpool’ is all about blood, gore and humour but the third instalment of the film has brought tears to the eyes of Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who has become synonymous with the character. His co-star Hugh Jackman is also headed to the salon as it’s time for him to shave after filming.

‘Deadpool 3’ wrapped up its filming recently, and the reason Ryan was left with a bittersweet feeling is because it also stars his BFF Hugh Jackman.

Incidentally, in the Marvel universe both Deadpool and Wolverine are the thickest of friends with a penchant for roasting each other.

As the filming wrapped up, both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman took to their social media to announce the completion of the film and shared their thoughts with Hugh saying it’s finally time for him to shave.

Taking to his Instagram, Ryan shared a picture of his character, Deadpool’s crotch as he wears a bloodied suit.

He wrote in the caption, “The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26.”

Hugh uploaded a video from his make-up session. He penned a long note in the caption reflecting on the journey of the film.

He wrote, “What a ride! I’ve loved every minute of making this movie. Well … not the 4a training or the steamed fish and veg 4 x a day for 6 months but the other 93.2 per cent. A collective thank you to the entire cast and crew. You are all aces! If you’re reading this and think I mean you, I do. To two of my best mates @vancityreynolds and @slevydirect I literally couldn’t have done this without you. LITERALLY! July 26 can’t come soon enough. Time to shave.”