Humayun Saeed: There should be no barriers for love

As the the love story of Pakistani citizen Seema Haider and Sachin Meenu’s is gaining attention nationwide, one of Pakistan’s most popular actors Humayun Saeed, said that there should be no barriers between the two nations as love, marriage and relationships don’t have boundaries.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani citizen, met Noida’s Sachin Meena on the mobile game PUBG, following which, she entered India along with her four children from Nepal.

Humayun spoke about people falling in love despite being in two different nations, and how there should be a connection between India and Pakistan in terms of arts and sports.

Speaking about Seema Haider, he said: “Like (former Tennis player) Sania Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. I also know a couple – a video director who has married a woman from Lahore, and they are living in Mumbai. I have met them in India. For the last 4-5 years I have not been able to visit India because of the visa issue. Eight-nine years back when I was in India, I met that director.”

“Similarly, actor Alyy Khan is also married in Pakistan, he is living and working here. So it’s evident that love, marriage and relationships don’t have any boundaries. And there should not be any barriers, as we have a common dialect, language. Our relatives live in each other’s countries (India and Pakistan),” said the 51-year-old actor.

The actor further said that his father was born in India, and he always wished that he could visit the birthplace of his father once. “My father always wanted to visit India, but now he has passed away. His wish was not fulfilled but I surely want to visit that place,” he said.

“So, whatever boundaries have come between us, I want that at least we can visit each other’s countries, meet each other. I am not saying that we can work together, but at least we can see each other’s work, appreciate each other’s work, and celebrate together. I think there should not be any problem in this,” said Humayun.

The actor expressed disappointment and said that ‘unfortunately’ there are no visas, and it has become an ‘impossible’ thing for Pakistanis to visit India, or Indians to visit Pakistan, calling it ‘very bad’. “Love definitely has no boundaries, and these politicians must understand, how can we make them understand.”

Humayun then recalled how he used to cast Indian TV actors Aamna Sharif, Juhi Parmar, Shweta Tiwari, Rajeev Khandelwal in his shows. Aamna was the part of 2004 Pakistani drama ‘Ana’, which was produced by Humayun. The opening theme of the show was given by noted Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal. ‘KumKum’ fame Juhi Parmar was roped in for a Humayun Saeed production, ‘Tere Ishq Mein’, in 2006.

He also revealed that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt used to visit him in Pakistan and spoke about their friendship.

“Eight to ten years back when Ekta Kapoor’s dramas used to come— her actors like Aamna Sharif, Juhi Parmar, Shweta Tiwari, Rajeev Khandelwal- I have cast them all in my serials. Some shootings were done in Pakistan, some in Malaysia. Like Mahesh Bhatt used to come here to visit me, I used to visit him in India, we are still in touch,” he said.

“He (Mahesh Bhatt) also always tried to make India and Pakistan work together in a cordial manner, so I made Indian TV actors visit here and work. So, I feel very happy to work cordially, visit India, and eat food in ‘Mahesh Lunch Home’ in Mumbai, that is very enjoyable. Similarly, when our friends from India visit Lahore, Karachi then they get very happy in enjoying our local food, and do some shopping,” said Humayun.

The ‘Bin Roye’ actor said that the things are stopped ‘unnecessarily’. “We used to enjoy it when visas were open, I used to do post production of my films in India, it was a 8-10 days trip, my family used to get very happy. My wife knows about every market in Mumbai. I hope those days come back,” he said.

Adding on the Asia Cup 2023, where India and Pakistan are going to face each other on September 2, Humayun said: “India-Pakistan World Cup is also going to start, so visas should be started. The Pakistani team should visit India and play, and we also get a chance to visit again.”

‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ revolves around an honest middle-class guy madly in love with his wife who struggles when she leaves him because of money. The show also stars Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

The show will be airing on Zindagi DTH from August 2 .