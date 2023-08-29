Iconic Hollywood props from MCU, 'Stars Wars', 'Alien', 'Star Trek' to be auctioned

Over 1400 iconic Hollywood props, including several from MCU, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Alien’, are set to be auctioned off in ‘Legends: Hollywood and Royalty’ event by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM). The highlights of this auction will be Princess Leia’s slave costume and Han Solo’s blaster from ‘StarWars’, Iron Man’s helmet from ‘Iron Man 3’ and the head prop of the Xenomorph alien from ‘Alien’.

According to the Daily Mail, the Julien’s Auction is set for September 6 and will take place from Beverly Hills, as well as online. The auction has many items from all time Hollywood classics, such as ‘StarWars’, ‘StarTrek’, ‘Alien’, ‘Predator’, ‘Iron Man 3’, ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ and even ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’.

From ‘StarWars’, the biggest highlights are Princess Leia’s golden bikini slave outfit worn by Carrie Fisher in ‘Return Of The Jedi’ and DL-44 blaster used by Han Solo in all the original movies.

In addition, there will also be statues of the famous ‘StarWars’droids R2-D2 and C3-PO from the original trilogy.

There will also be a full on memorabilia for Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’franchise with various items from various ‘Alien’ movies for sale. But the biggest of them is the head prop for the Xenomorph from the all time 1979 classic sci-fi horror film ‘Alien’.

There will also be a full-scale display figure of the ‘Alien Queen’ with her eggs from James Cameron’s sequel ‘Aliens’, made from the production molds and includes expertly painted fiberglass and polyfoam components’ displayed as well.

ForMCUfans, they are also in for a treat as variousMCUprops are up for grabs here such as the original Mark XLII helmet from ‘Iron Man 3’, that was used by Robert Downey Jr. in his role as Tony Stark, the Iron Man.

Apart from these, otherMCUprops include Yondu Udonta’s flying arrow from ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2′ and Chris Evans’ USO shield prop from ‘Captain America – The First Avenger’.

There were many items for ‘StarTrek fans’ as well, which include William Shatner’s vibrant red Starfleet Commander Jacket, in which he portrayed Admiral James T. Kirk in the classic franchise.

Other pieces from the ‘StarTrek’universe include the Copernicus shuttle, as well as a 24k gold plated USS Enterprise NCC-1701 model.