Indian American director to helm film about 'gun crises in the United States'

Poppy Delevingne will star in 'The Gun on Second Street', a new drama from the Emmy-nominated Indian American writer, producer and director Rohit Karn Batra, reports 'Variety'.

By Agency News Desk

The film is described as “an allegory of the gun crisis in the United States”. Its plot follows two Pittsburgh police partners and best friends who are called to an uneventful domestic violence dispute on Second Street.

This, according to ‘Variety’, quickly escalates to a violent confrontation as Officer TJ Meadows III shoots and kills his partner, Officer Kevin Cooper, with his backup gun.

Years later, no longer a cop and still traumatised, Meadows moves back to Pittsburgh and finds his way to his partner’s widow, Kacie (Delevingne). They slowly fall in love as Kacie confronts the history she’s been avoiding, including telling her 15-year-old son, Ralph, TJ’s back-story.

The film, adds ‘Variety’, is produced by Guy J. Louthan of Ransom Films with Rikin Shah serving as one of the executive producers. It will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival this month. Casting is now underway.

Delevingne most recently starred in Sky TV’s ‘Riviera’. Prior to that, she starred opposite Antonio Banderas in NatGeo’s ‘Genius: Picasso’. She can also be seen on the big screen in Fox’s ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ directed by Matthew Vaughan and Guy Ritchie’s ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’ starring Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law and Eric Bana for Warner Brothers, notes ‘Variety’.

Batra directed (his first film), wrote, and — together with Louthan — produced the 2019 international crime drama ‘Line of Descent’ starring Brendan Fraser, Abhay Deol, Neeraj Kabi, Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra and Gopal Datt. Previously, his ‘Roundabout’ won the Jury Prize at the Palm Beach International Film Festival for Best Short Film.

Louthan is president of Ransom Films and the producer behind ‘The Call’ and ‘The Road Within’. His streaming television credits include Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’ starring Zoe Saldana and Danielle Deadwyler; Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Wilds’; and ‘Tut’ starring Ben Kingsley, adds ‘Variety’.

Louthan, incidentally, had produced Roland Joffe’s ‘The Lovers’, which was filmed in India in 2013. The romance drama starred Josh Hartnett and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
