Investigation on Roger Waters after alleged anti-semitic Berlin show

Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters took to social media recently to defend himself as he often has in recent years, against charges of Anti-Semitism.

By Agency News Desk
Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters took to social media recently to defend himself as he often has in recent years, against charges of Anti-Semitism.

He said that “my recent performance in Berlin has attracted bad faith attacks from those who want to smear and silence me because they disagree with my political views and moral principles”, reports Variety.

His statement followed on the heels of Berlin police telling news media that they had opened an investigation into Waters’ behaviour and imagery at his arena concerts in Berlin. Waters did not directly refer to the news of the German police investigation in his post.

“The elements of my performance that have been questioned are quite clearly a statement in opposition to fascism, injustice and bigotry in all its forms,” Waters wrote on Facebook. “Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated. The depiction of an unhinged fascist demagogue has been a feature of my shows since Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ in 1980.”

A police spokesman in Berlin said, quoted by Variety that Waters was being investigated on the “suspicion of incitement to public hatred because the clothing worn on stage could be used to glorify or justify Nazi rule.” It is illegal in Germany to display Nazi symbolism, justify the Holocaust or commit anti-semitic acts.

Reports that Waters wears a replica SS uniform as part of his show are incorrect, as the costuming is similar but parodic in nature, however disturbing or inappropriate his pantomiming firing a machine gun at the audience may be.

Berlin police further told the New York Times that investigators’ findings would be presented to the state’s attorney at some point during the next three months, at which time it will be decided whether Waters is indicted.

Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
