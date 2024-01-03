Wednesday, January 3, 2024
InternationalNews

Is Elton John collaborating with Brandi Carlile for a new album?

Elton John and Brandi Carlile apparently have recorded a new album together

By Agency News Desk
Is Elton John collaborating with Brandi Carlile for a new album
Elton John, Brandi Carlile _Elton John, Brandi Carlile - pic courtesy news agency

Music legend Elton John and Brandi Carlile apparently have recorded a new album together, according to an interview with Elton’s longtime friend, Pete Townshend of the English rock band, The Who.

The interview was published by Clashmusic late last month. Speaking about Elton’s plans now that he’s retired from touring, Townshend said: “Elton is so fraught with loss at not knowing what to do next. He’s just gone over to Los Angeles to make an album with Brandi Carlile,” reports Variety.

He further mentioned: “They made an album together in two weeks. He says it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done.”

As per Variety, Elton himself teased a new album when inducting his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last November, noting that the pair recently completed an album that “is going to surprise the s*** out of you.”

While Townshend didn’t specify what role Carlile was playing in the collaboration, and his language leaves open the possibility that it could be a joint album as artistes, she may be taking on the role of producer, as she has increased her focus on taking that role.

Carlile won three Grammys for co-producing and co-writing Tanya Tucker’s comeback album, ‘While I’m Livin’, and also produced Tucker’s followup effort this year. She helmed Brandy Clark’s self-titled, currently Grammy-nominated album, as well as albums by Lucius, the Secret Sisters and Tish Melton, along with Joni Mitchell’s recent live album.

Previous article
Brisbane International: Sabalenka beats Bronzetti, races to Round of 16
Next article
Rakul Preet Singh sweats away New Year’s feasts, drops glimpse of first workout
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.