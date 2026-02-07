Jacob Elordi Perfected His Northern Accent in the Bath for ‘Wuthering Heights’—And Fans Are Losing It

Jacob Elordi has revealed that his preparation for Wuthering Heights involved an acting technique few would expect—and even fewer would admit. According to the Hollywood star, he perfected his Northern English accent for the film while soaking in the bath.

The 28-year-old actor stars opposite Margot Robbie in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming cinematic adaptation of Emily Brontë’s literary classic, portraying the brooding and tortured Heathcliff. Speaking to BBC News, Elordi opened up about his unconventional rehearsal process, explaining that repetition was key—even if the setting was a little unusual.

“I just practise it in the bath, over and over and over,” he said. “I like the meks and the teks, instead of take. I like the M-E-K, T-E-K.” The actor’s attention to dialect details highlights the intense preparation behind his transformation into the iconic romantic antihero.

Elordi also addressed rumors that had been circulating during filming, including reports that he left flowers in Margot Robbie’s dressing room on Valentine’s Day. When asked directly whether the gesture was true, the Frankenstein star simply confirmed, “Yes.”

Robbie, 35, shared that she and Elordi’s shared Australian background helped strengthen their on-screen chemistry. “Yeah, it was certainly nice to work with someone who’s from somewhere so close to where I’m from,” she said, adding that the entire cast bonded deeply throughout the production.

Set in the 18th century, Wuthering Heights—scheduled for release on February 13, 2026—follows the intense, destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. The story explores themes of pride, betrayal, obsession, and class resentment, with the couple’s love reverberating across generations and leaving devastation in its wake.

Robbie praised director Emerald Fennell for fostering a creative and supportive atmosphere on set. “She really gives you the space to feel safe, but really go for it,” Robbie said. “And everyone really went for it.”

The film also stars Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton, Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, and Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton. Early test screenings reportedly sparked mixed reactions, with some viewers shocked by a graphic opening scene involving a public hanging. While acknowledging the film’s provocative reputation, Robbie emphasized its emotional depth.

“I think it’s emotional more than anything,” she explained. “It’s very romantic. It’s very epic. It’s large-scale filmmaking—very cinematic.” Robbie also recently shared that she felt “set up for success” with the project, calling the experience both challenging and deeply rewarding.