Jake Gyllenhaal takes ice bath in BTS pictures from his new film

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal has shared glimpses at his intense physical transformation for his film ‘Road House’. The actor, 43, recently shared behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming film on Instagram, including a snapshot of the actor taking an ice bath in what appears to be a large garbage bin, reports People magazine.

The photos include a selfie Gyllenhaal took with members of the stunt team, as well as shots of him working out and filming on set. “We had an incredible crew on this film and an amazing team capturing images and video throughout our time in the DR,” the actor wrote in a caption to the photos. “So much more to come.”

As per People, ‘Road House’, which Prime Video describes as a “high-octane, adrenaline-filled reimagining” of the 1989 Patrick Swayze movie, released its first trailer last week. The movie stars Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter named Dalton, who takes a job as a bar bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys after his professional fighting days end.

After Dalton takes on his job at the roadhouse and begins intimidating some of the bars’ rowdy clients, he and its owner (Jessica Williams) are threatened by a group of men who want to take the property for themselves. This includes MMA fighter Conor McGregor in his first-ever movie role.

‘Road House’ also stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Joaquim de Almedia, Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp and Darren Barnet.

The movie is directed by Doug Liman, and written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, based on the screenplay for the original 1989 film.