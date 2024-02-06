HomeInternationalNews

James Cameron already has ideas for 'Avatar' 6 and 7

By Agency News Desk

Filmmaker James Cameron has shared that he has ideas for at least two more movies in the ‘Avatar’ franchise beyond the five films that have been released or announced. He said, “We’re fully written through movie five, and I’ve got ideas for six and seven, although I’ll probably be handing the baton on at that point,” reports ‘Entertainment Weekly’.

He told ‘People’ magazine, “I mean, mortality catches up. But I mean, we’re enjoying what we’re doing. We’re loving it. We get to work with great people.”

If Cameron has his way, the Avatar series could one day be on par with some other mega-franchises. He said, “‘Star Trek’, ‘Star Wars’, the world-building franchises that have been around since I was a kid, those were my inspirations.”

He added, “We’re still a young universe. We’re only two movies in, we’re halfway through our third right now. To have that kind of cultural impact over time, you got to pour all your heart and energy into it.”

As per ‘Entertainment Weekly’, following the success of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in 2022, a third Avatar film is slated to hit theatres in 2025, with a fourth set for 2029 and fifth for 2031.

It might be disappointing news for anyone hoping to see Cameron write or direct some non-Avatar projects. Cameron compared his commitment to the series to the ambitions of visionaries like George Lucas.

