James Gunn all set to direct 'Superman: Legacy'

Filmmaker James Gunn is set to direct 'Superman: Legacy', Gunn revealed that he will helm a previously-announced reboot of the Superman franchise.

By News Bureau

Filmmaker James Gunn, who also serves as Chairman and CEO of DC Studios with partner Peter Safran, is set to direct ‘Superman: Legacy’. Gunn revealed on Wednesday that he will helm a previously-announced reboot of the Superman franchise. He also wrote the screenplay, and Safran will produce, reports Variety.

‘Superman: Legacy’ also released its first plot synopsis, saying that the film “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

Gunn shared the news on Twitter, along with an emotional anecdote about his relationship to the project.

“I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him,” Gunn wrote.

“It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved.”

The director went on to say that “a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.”

‘Superman: Legacy’ is the first in a planned universe of cross-platform storytelling in a Phase 1 the studio is calling ‘Gods and Monsters’. Cast has not yet been announced, but the film is dated for a global theatrical release on on July 11, 2025.

Gunn and Safran gave necessary shot in the arm the the DC Universe last fall when they took control of the comic book unit, a prized intellectual property stable under Warner Bros. Discovery. In January, they pitched their new vision to the media and vowed to put quality before quantity.

“People have become beholden to [release] dates, to getting movies made no matter what. I’m a writer at my heart, and we’re not going to be making movies before the screenplay is finished,” Gunn said at the time.

