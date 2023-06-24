scorecardresearch
Jason Derulo spent 'around $30,000' on son's second birthday party

Jason Derulo has shared that he spent "around $30,000" on his son Jason Kings second birthday party.

By Agency News Desk
Rapper Jason Derulo has shared that he spent “around $30,000” on his son Jason Kings second birthday party.

When co-host Kyle Sandilands said: “That didn’t look like a cheap party! How much did it cost?”, Derulo replied: “It was pretty big. It was probably around $30,000.”

The musician took to Instagram to share a video montage of the extravagant event, which included a bounce house, ball pit, full playground, arcade games and face painting, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

His boy was also presented with a two-tier Baby Shark-themed cake and sparklers for his big day.

Jason captioned a snap of the celebrations: “Happy 2nd birthday to @jasonking!

“Two years ago, you entered my life and brought endless love, laughter, and mischief. From the adorable chaos of the terrible twos to the heart-melting moments that fill my days, you’ve stolen my heart in the most craziest way.”

Jason added he wished his son’s special day to be “filled with double the giggles, double the snuggles and double the joy”.

He said: “You are our greatest blessing, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for you our little shining star.”

Jason and his ex-girlfriend Jena Frumes, 29, had Jason in May 2021, but broke up just four months after their son’s birth.

The singer told People about co-parenting with the model: “We have an amazing relationship, and we don’t care if we’re confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation.”

