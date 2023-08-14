scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jason Momoa warns against visiting Maui amid wildfire

Jason Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, is warning fans to not attempt to come to wildfire-ravaged Hawaii

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Jason Momoa, who is of Hawaiian descent, is warning fans to not attempt to come to wildfire-ravaged Hawaii to help fight the devastation caused by the disaster. 

Born in Honolulu, the ‘Aquaman’ actor issued a stern warning to his social media followers as the infernos continued to kill islanders and holidaymakers, with the death toll from the blazes in Maui hitting 93 on Sunday, August 13, making them the deadliest wildfires in modern US history, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 44-year-old made the statement on his Instagram alongside a carousel of images that included a video of the blazes with the words “Do not travel to Maui’ over it.” Jason said: “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. Mahalo (thank you) to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The actor’s post, which was originally created by the non-profit organisation Aina Momona (which means The Fertile and Rich Land), added that tourists should stay away because the devastation from the natural disaster will have “a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources.”

It stated, “Our community needs time to heal, grieve and restore. That means the less visitors on the island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.”

Momoa also shared additional posts that demonstrate just how much destruction has taken place. But he captioned one of the clips with an uplifting message that said: “We will rise again, more connected, united, and determined.”

Dad-of-two Jason has always been fiercely proud of his Hawaiian roots. In 2022, the star stripped down on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to reveal he was wearing only a traditional Hawaiian malo.

He said: “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore”. Before revealing he wears the loincloth “every day” and “all the time.”

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nord CE 3: Well-designed 5G phone with impressive performance
Next article
Ed Sheeran surprises fans by working a shift at Lego store
This May Also Interest You
News

Rashmeet Kaur: 'Hearing, singing patriotic songs was beautiful phase of my life'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in white outfits at her birthday party

News

Doja Cat says 'it's true' to Illuminati rumours in trolling post

News

Manish Raisinghan recalls delightful childhood memories of I-Day

Sports

'I was not able to finish', Hardik Pandya accepts blame after India's series lose to Windies

Health & Lifestyle

Fat burning during exercise varies widely between people: Study

News

Shabana Azmi hoists the Tricolour in Melbourne to celebrate Independence Day

Technology

India's sterilisation equipment mkt to reach $170 mn in 2033: Report

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunt her hot look in black checkered bralette outfit with husband Nick Jonas

Sports

He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad

News

Zachary Levi calls out Hollywood for output of 'garbage' content

Sports

A defeat like this will surely dent India's confidence: Salman Butt

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek Malhan taken to doctor ahead of finale

Technology

Krafton India, JioCinema partner to live stream Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023

Technology

CarTrade Tech completes acquisition of OLX India's auto business for Rs 536 cr

News

'KBC' has become an integral part of my life, says Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

'Hunger, fire is missing, we live in an illusion': Venkatesh Prasad slams ordinary Indian team after WI T20I series loss

News

From 'Jugnu' to 'Tabahi', Badshah to perform in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US