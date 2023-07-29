scorecardresearch
Jeff Nichols' star-studded 'The Bikeriders' to release Dec 1

By Agency News Desk
Hollywood director Jeff Nichols’ latest star-studded film ‘The Bikeriders’ will debut in theatres on December 1. The film boasts stars including Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Boyd Holbrook, Norman Reedus, and Michael Shannon.

As per the Collider, the film will follow the history of a fictional mid-century Midwestern biker club, detailing its initial beginnings as a refuge for misfits and outsiders, and charting its gradual descent into a violent criminal organization, leading to conflict with the club’s original members.

This mirrors the path that many motorcycle clubs took in those years; initially founded by veterans dissatisfied by society, many motorcycle clubs became brutal criminal gangs, dealing in drugs, prostitution, and violence.

It will be Nichols’ first film since 2016, when he released the sci-fi suspense film ‘Midnight Special’, and ‘Loving’, a historical drama detailing the path to the legalization of interracial marriage.

The upcoming drama movie is written and directed by Jeff Nichols.

‘The Bikeriders’ will share a release date with the Thomasin McKenzie/Anne Hathaway period psychological thriller ‘Eileen’; Saltburn, Emerald Fennell’s Barry Keoghan/Jacob Elordi black comedy, will debut the week before, on November 24, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Frankenstein-inspired ‘Poor Things’ (which was pushed back from its initial September release date) and the Jonathan Majors bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams will bow the week after, on December 8.

‘The Bikeriders’ debuts a week after Disney’s major animated feature, ‘Wish’, and a week before the weirdly dual releases of the Emma Stone-starring ‘Poor Things’ and the Jonathan Majors drama ‘Magazine Dreams’.

‘The Bikeriders’ will be produced by Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones through Nichols’ production company Tri-State; it will also be produced by New Regency Pictures. Fred Berger will executive produce. Filming wrapped on the project last December, and it is now in post-production.

The film fills a vacancy initially listed for an untitled Disney movie. Despite questions of how the film will fare amid the Hollywood strike, Disney is going ahead with the release right in the middle of awards season.

Walt Disney Pictures announced on Friday the release date of Nichols’ latest film under the 20th Century banner.

