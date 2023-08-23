scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jennifer Aniston reveals why she prefers to be single

Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt and dated John Mayer and then got hitched to Justin Theroux in the years since

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Aniston reveals why she prefers to be single
Jennifer Aniston reveals why she prefers to be single pic courtest news agency

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Brad Pitt and dated John Mayer and then got hitched to Justin Theroux in the years since, admitted that she was never excited to pursue adult relationships after seeing her parents divorce. “It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone,” she told WSJ Magazine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’ I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo.”

The former ‘Friends’ star went on to explain that her late parents, who split in 1980 after 15 years of marriage, did not give her any “real training” in the field of finding romance and still to this day, she finds it a “challenge” to be in a relationship.

“So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take. It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little…”

The actress previously explained that watching her parents be “unkind” to each other when she was growing up had put her off experiencing a relationship but insisted that does not hold any resentment towards her mother or father.

She told Interview magazine: “I think that it comes from growing up in a household that was destabilised and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behaviour that made me think, ‘I don’t want to do that.'”

“I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that. So I guess I have my parents to thank. You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.'”

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Britney Spears is seeking therapy amid bitter divorce
Next article
Credit reporting agency Experian fined $650K over deceptive email practices
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Keep fit to avoid heart rhythm disorder and stroke risk

Fashion and Lifestyle

Vaani Kapoor takes a break to celebrate birthday in Dubai

Sports

Indian women’s hockey team leaves for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup qualifier

Technology

Look forward to successful Moon landing: Rakesh Sharma, 1st Indian in space

Technology

Bluesky to add 'rate limits' to enhance network stability, security

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani flaunts her airport fashion in yellow kurta

News

Sharman Joshi, Sharib Hashmi roped in for 'Ziddi Sanam’

Sports

'I just heard from him': Henry Olonga confirms Zimbabwe cricket Heath Streak great is 'very much alive'

News

Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar And Raveena Tandon to reunite after 19 Years?

Technology

Microsoft introduces Python in Excel

News

Badshah to give a surprise performance for children ailing with cancer

News

‘KBC 15’ : Amitabh Bachchan hopes and prays for the success of Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Special prayers offered across state for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission in K’taka

Sports

South Africa announce equal match fees, professional league for women cricketers

Technology

IBM sells The Weather Company assets to Francisco Partners

Technology

ChatGPT can aid healthcare professionals in decision making: Study

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan welcomes new sadasya buys a Maruti Ertiga car

News

Calvin Harris blames Las Vegas for taking away his 'creative juices'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US