scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jennifer Garner to reprise her role as Elektra after 20 years in 'Deadpool 3'

Actress Jennifer Garner is making her return to the world of Marvel, as she will reprise her role as the Marvel anti-hero Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'.

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Garner to reprise her role as Elektra after 20 years in 'Deadpool 3'
Jennifer Garner - allure _ pic courtesy instagram

After a break of 20 years, actress Jennifer Garner is making her return to the world of Marvel, as she will reprise her role as the Marvel anti-hero Elektra in ‘Deadpool 3’. The actress first made her appearance as Elektra Natchios in the 2003 Ben Affleck starrer ‘Daredevil’ following which she starred in a spin-off solo movie ‘Elektra’ in 2005.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, her involvement in ‘Deadpool 3’ hints at some sort of multiverse angle to the film that has long been rumored, and it is possible that other characters from Marvel films made by Fox could pop up. But this being ‘Deadpool’, one can’t rule out some meta, self-awareness either.

‘Deadpool 3’ will also mark Garner’s reunion with the ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who all previously worked together on the sci-fi film ‘The Adam Project’.

She is the latest addition to the roster of ‘Deadpool 3’, and while most of the details for the movie have been kept under wraps, the biggest attraction for the movie is Hugh Jackman who will be returning to play Wolverine after his final stint as the character in ‘Logan’.

Other cast members who will be returning include Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Kapicic as Colossus, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al.

The first ‘Deadpool’ movie in the MCU ever since Marvel bought the rights for ‘X-Men’ and ‘Deadpool’ from Fox Studios, the movie will retain its violent and bloody nature, along with a ton of swearing and a bunch of fourth wall breaking. ‘Deadpool 3’ is currently set to release on May 3, 2024.

Pic. Sourcejennifer.garner
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Neena Gupta to reunite with Kanwaljeet Singh again in ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’
Next article
Millennials and Gen-Z have higher rates of climate worry: Study
This May Also Interest You
News

Danny DeVito wants to reprise his Penguin role

News

Nawazuddin Siddiqui adds his own style in dance steps, says choreographer Rajit Dev

News

Shraddha Kapoor jets off for shoot of ‘Stree 2’

News

Ashneer Grover to shake up auditions of 'MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand'

News

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' sets off social media chatter; Kiara is Netizens' favourite

Technology

No trace of Parag Agrawal, Vijaya Gadde amid Twitter-Threads drama

News

Dua Lipa's sister Rina Lipa to make her film debut with 'Great Expectations'

Technology

New AI tool can decode brain cancer’s genome during surgery

News

Brad Pitt to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski's untitled F1 film

News

Salman Khan says he will not tolerate disrespect, violence, abuse on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Technology

Millennials and Gen-Z have higher rates of climate worry: Study

News

Neena Gupta to reunite with Kanwaljeet Singh again in ‘Ishq-E-Nadaan’

News

Parvati Sehgal is inspired by Anupam Kher to shatter fear of being typecast

Technology

Nord 3 brings flagship features to mid-range segment in India

News

'Happy that Vijay Mallya's company got shut,' Akanksha Puri found her calling in acting

News

K-pop powerhouse TXT team up with Jonas Brothers for new single 'Do It Like That'

News

‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ to debut in theatres on February 16, 2024

Technology

Global public cloud revenue crosses $500 bn, Microsoft leads

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US