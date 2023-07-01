scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jennifer Lawrence says it was both 'terrifying and exciting' when Maroney proposed to her

Actress Jennifer Lawrence said that when Cooke Maroney proposed to her, it was both a “terrifying” and “exciting” moment for her.

By Agency News Desk
Jennifer Lawrence says it was both 'terrifying and exciting' when Maroney proposed to her
Jennifer Lawrence says it was both 'terrifying and exciting' when Maroney proposed to her

Actress Jennifer Lawrence said that when Cooke Maroney proposed to her, it was both a “terrifying” and “exciting” moment for her.

Recalling her reaction to Maroney’s proposal, the ‘X-Men’, ‘The Hunger Games’ and ‘No Hard Feelings’ actress said: “Terrifying, but very, very exciting. I didn’t say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, ‘What? What? What?’ And then going, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you'”.

As per People magazine, Lawrence, 32, was speaking on the latest episode of YouTube series ‘Chicken Shop Date’. Lawrence and Maroney, an art-gallery director in New York City, have been romantically involved since June 2018. They got engaged in February 2019, tying the knot in October that year. They held a small wedding reception for 150 guests which included Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

“He’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. “It was a very, very easy decision.” Lawrence and Maroney welcomed their first child together, a son named Cy, in February 2022.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jaden Smith reveals mum Jada Pinkett Smith introduced him to psychedelics
Next article
Duleep Trophy: North Zone decimate North East Zone by 511 runs, storm into semis
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Akhil Rabindra finishes with an impressive P5 & P8 in Round 3 of the European GT4 Series

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia's strong bowling performance leaves England with 257 runs to win for exciting day five

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka's Hasaranga reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct

Sports

SAFF Championship: India overcome Lebanon 4-2 in penalties to reach final

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings to face Mumba Masters in final

News

Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

News

John Abraham to thrill audiences as ‘The Diplomat’

Technology

Elon Musk sets reading posts limits on Twitter to prevent data scraping

Sports

Dutch dominate Belgium 6-1 as FIH Hockey Pro League goes down the wire

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Sahan Arachchige replaces injured Lahiru Kumara in Sri Lanka’s squad

Sports

Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Kings surges to top, the first team to qualify for final

Sports

Ashes 2023: Injured Nathan Lyon comes out to bat, receives a standing ovation from Lord’s crowd

Sports

Rudrankksh Patil back as NRAI announces Rifle/Pistol teams for World Championships and Asian Games

Technology

Users cry ‘wake up Elon’ as Twitter goes for a toss for millions (Lead)

Technology

Timing, type of workout critical for better results in diabetes: Study

Sports

Football: Chelsea sign promising youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira

Sports

ODI WC Qualifier: We let ourselves down in the entire tournament, admits WI skipper Shai Hope

Technology

Twitter faces global outage, users in a fix

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US