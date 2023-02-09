scorecardresearch
Jeremy Renner moving around in wheelchair, laughing with pals: Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline Lilly has told how Jeremy Renner has been moving around in a wheelchair and "laughing with friends" following his near-tragic snowplough accident.

By News Bureau

Actress Evangeline Lilly has told how her ‘The Hurt Locker’ co-star Jeremy Renner has been moving around in a wheelchair and “laughing with friends” following his near-tragic snowplough accident.

The 52-year-old actor was crushed on New Year’s Day in Lake Tahoe by his Pistenbully snowcat machine, leaving him with more than 30 shattered bones, but Lilly, who starred alongside Jeremy in 2008 movie ‘The Hurt Locker’, says he was “laughing with friends” when she went to see him “the other night,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “He was in a wheelchair. He has recovered like a mo-fo. I walked in his house and got chicken skin, ’cause I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’

“I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle, a straight-up miracle.”

She said it was an “intense” visit to Renner’s house but told how her pal is “incredibly brave and strong” and now has a “journey to go through”.

She added to Access Hollywood: “He’s made of something really tough, that guy. You’ve always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and I’m so grateful.

“He had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic – and he was awake for the whole thing. It really has stuck with me. It’s been days and I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and things he could hear and things he could see.

“He’s got a journey to go through now. That’s what nightmares are made out of, and he lived through it and he’s on the other side now.”

Last month, it was revealed Renner was trying to shield his nephew from injury when he was almost killed by his snowplough.

NASA's Curiosity rover spots clearest evidence of Mars' watery past
Adaa Khan: I am an introvert, I take time to open up
