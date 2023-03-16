scorecardresearch
Jeremy Renner shares note from his nephew as he recuperates

Jeremy Renner shared an upbeat note from his nephew Auggie as he continues to keep up the recovery effort from his horrific snow plow accident.

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner shared an upbeat note from his nephew Auggie via Instagram Stories today, as he continues to keep up the recovery effort from his horrific snow plow accident. Auggie’s note focused on his gratitude that his 52-year-old uncle survived his New Year’s Day accident, which resulted in more than 30 broken bones, reports Deadline.

“I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers),” the note reads. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

Renner responded: “Love my little man, Bless you Auggie.”

Along with the note, Renner shared a photo of two stuffed animals. The sloths, he noted, depict “my inside feelings.”

The social media note from Renner was his first since February 27. In that update, he showed his efforts to exercise for increased movement.

Despite the long road ahead, Renner remains upbeat in his posts, touting his ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ streaming series in several.

