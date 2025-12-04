Jin’s Golden Heart: BTS Member’s Birthday Wish is a Donation to Underprivileged

Birthdays are often celebrated with cakes, candles, and social media fanfare, but Jin of BTS has always approached his special day differently. Rather than seeking the spotlight, he favors gestures that leave a lasting impact, and this year was no exception. As December 1 approached, Jin quietly extended hope and support to a place that shaped part of his early life: Busan.

On December 1, Jin donated ₩100 million (approximately ₹62 lakh) to the Namgwang Social Welfare Association in Busan. The donation is intended to support children and young adults from vulnerable communities, funding programs focused on youth welfare, empowerment, and self-reliance. The organization, which celebrates its 80th year since its founding as a child welfare facility, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Jin’s contribution. A representative told Naver, “This donation will be a great help in helping children and youth in the Busan area cultivate their dreams and build a foundation for independence. It will also be a seed of hope for our isolated neighbours.”

Korean media reported that Jin’s donation will strengthen talent-development programs for underprivileged children, provide scholarships and skill-building opportunities, and support the Independent Child Support Program, which helps young individuals transitioning out of child-care facilities toward stable adulthood.

JIN DONATED 100 MILLION WON TO NAMGWANG SOCIAL WELFARE ASSOCIATION FOR HIS BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/tiIlRAj0hJ — jin files (@seokjinfile) December 3, 2025

Fans, or ARMYs, quickly took to social media to celebrate Jin’s generosity as he turned 34 on December 4. Comments poured in: “Angel,” “He’s truly an angel,” and “DONATION FAIRY JIN” were among the heartfelt tributes. Others highlighted his compassion, saying, “I love that Jin has such a big heart for those less fortunate and wants to help them chase their dreams,” and “He’s a genuinely good person, beautiful inside and out.” One fan summed up the admiration perfectly: “Seokjin donating ahead of his birthday… I love stanning this kind and gentle soul.”

Jin’s quiet act of generosity reminds the world that his influence extends far beyond music charts and stadiums — it lies in the hearts and futures of those he helps.