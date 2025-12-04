The Great Flood Trailer: A Heart-Wrenching Look at Human Survival!

Netflix has released the main trailer for ‘The Great Flood’, a high-stakes SF disaster blockbuster that plunges viewers into a world engulfed by a catastrophic deluge. Following its screening at the 30th Busan International Film Festival in the Korean Cinema Today – Special Premiere section, the film has drawn praise for its emotional depth, with Song Kyung-won, editor-in-chief of Cine21, calling it “a captivating labyrinth of a film that explores the human heart, which is even greater than the colossal disaster.”

Set on the final day of Earth, the story follows Anna (Kim Da-mi), an artificial intelligence researcher entrusted with the mission to create a new human race, and her young son Jain (Kwon Eun-sung). The calamity begins when an asteroid collision triggers a sudden, massive flood that engulfs the city, turning their apartment complex into a chaotic battleground. Anna must navigate explosions, towering waves, and collapsing structures to protect Jain. In a harrowing sequence, she loses her sickly son amidst the chaos and desperately searches for him, pleading, “Just find him for me,” while Huh Jo (Park Hae-soo), a member of the human security team, blocks her path, escalating the tension between them.

The trailer also teases mysterious golden particles with wave patterns mirroring the flood, hinting at the film’s deeper surprises. Huh Jo’s line, “I want to see how it ends. How will Anna end up?” along with shots of Anna swimming in a vast sea, raises questions about the choices and sacrifices she must make.

Directed by Kim Byung-woo, The Great Flood combines intense performances, a suspenseful narrative, and visually striking disaster sequences to deliver an immersive cinematic experience. The film explores humanity’s desperate struggle for survival, pushing characters to the brink in an unpredictable and emotionally charged story.

The Great Flood is set to premiere on Netflix on December 19.