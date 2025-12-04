Oscar Isaac Delivers Powerful Speech at the Gotham Awards

Oscar Isaac made headlines at the Gotham Awards with a speech that instantly went viral for all the right reasons. Standing alongside Jacob Elordi and Guillermo del Toro, he delivered a moment that felt emotional, unfiltered and deeply meaningful.

During the trio’s appearance on stage, Isaac looked out at the audience and said, “I’m proud to be standing here tonight, a Guat, Malan, an Australian, and a Mexican. Immigrants, baby, we get the job done.” The line earned cheers, applause and a wave of love across social media, with many viewers calling it the highlight of the ceremony.

The moment wasn’t just humorous or celebratory. It carried weight. Isaac, born in Guatemala, Elordi from Australia and del Toro from Mexico, created a snapshot of global storytelling in one frame. It reminded viewers of how much immigrant voices have shaped Hollywood, from directors and writers to actors who break boundaries and redefine representation.

Isaac’s speech resonated because it didn’t feel like a prepared statement. It felt like pride, spoken plainly. A reminder that diverse backgrounds are not just tolerated but celebrated, and that the entertainment industry is richer because of the people who bring their cultures and histories into their work.

Guillermo del Toro yells "F*ck AI" at the #GothamAwards while his "Frankenstein" star #OscarIsaac champions immigrants: "“I am proud to be standing here tonight — a Guatemalan, an Australian, and a Mexican. Immigrants, baby, we get the job done!”#Frankenstein received the… pic.twitter.com/mh5V2EidO7 — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2025

The Gotham Awards have always championed independent filmmaking, but this moment stood out as a celebration of identity, community and the shared path of artists who come from every corner of the world. Isaac’s simple, heartfelt line became a statement of unity, and audiences online immediately echoed it.

A Guatemalan, an Australian and a Mexican on one stage. A message about belonging. A room that understood the power of representation.

It wasn’t just a speech. It was a moment.