Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce saying their marriage is ‘irretrievably broken’

After four years of marriage, singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have filed for divorce, saying that their marriage is now "irretrievably broken".

By Agency News Desk
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce saying their marriage is 'irretrievably broken'

After four years of marriage, singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner have filed for divorce, saying that their marriage is now “irretrievably broken”. The musician and the former ‘Game of Thrones’ star tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating and have two children together: Willa, 3, and a second daughter, identified in the divorce documents as D., 14 months, TMZ reported.

At this point, Joe is asking for joint custody of the couple’s children.

In the divorce documents, Joe and Sophie have a prenup, as the pop singer wants a judge to establish a parenting plan between him and ‘The Dark Phoenix’ actress, that allows for “frequent and continuing contact with both parties”.

The couple first connected through their Instagram DMs in 2016.

“We had a lot of mutual friends, and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time,” Sophie told Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019.

“We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

A few months after they connected on social media, Joe and Sophie had officially begun dating, with the singer even noting that was “willing to settle down for her”.

In October 2017, about a year after they began seeing each other, the couple announced that they were engaged.

The couple have been having marital problems for over half a year now, citing their difference in lifestyle, attitude and their compatibility which had deteriorated over the years.

In the divorce documents acquired by TMZ, it was noted that Joe is more of an indoors person while Sophie likes to party and hang out more often.

As such, the musician has been taking care of their children a lot longer than Sophie, which means that even though he has asked for a 50 per cent custody, he could ask for significantly more, given that he has been the more responsible parent.

2
